The high school volleyball season is approaching postseason play with one week remaining in the regular season. Sub-state tournaments are set for next Saturday.

Wellsville and West Franklin close the regular seasons with a tournament this Saturday and home matches early this week. Both teams took care of business this past week.

The Falcons clinched the Flint Hills League regular-season title Tuesday by sweeping Central Heights, 25-7, 25-15 and 25-9, 25-7.

Wellsville is still in the race for a league championship after splitting league matches on Tuesday. The Eagles defeated Prairie View 25-13, 25-12, and lost to Anderson County 25-27, 25-15, 25-17.

It was a good night for the Falcons as junior Sami Randall returned to the court after missing a few weeks with an injury.

“We are so happy to have her back,” West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. “She works so hard in the offseason, and for her to have to watch from the sideline for most of the season has been difficult. She came out ready to play.”

Randall served 95% with six aces and led the Falcons with a serve-receive average of 2.8. Corwine said they met team goals of aces-to-error ratio (3:1), serving percentage (91%), attack efficiency (0.442) and serve-receive average (2.06).

Senior Brooke Flory paced the attack with 15 kills and a 0.522 attack efficiency. Alex Coopman had 13 kills with an attack efficiency of 0.706. Riley Zentz had 10 kills.

Jenna Walters led the team in serving with eight aces on 97% serving. She also had five kills, six digs and a serve-receive average of 2.14. Ainsley Corwine collected 43 assists.