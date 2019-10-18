Two first-year high school girls golf programs will be represented at the state tournaments Monday and Tuesday.

Ottawa and Wellsville qualified individual golfers for state with their regional performances this past Monday. The 4A state golf tournament will be in Hesston, while the 3-2-1A site is in Salina.

Wellsville junior Kaylie Reese finished fourth with a 91 in the regional tournament at Village Greens. Reese finished in the top eight in every tournament this season.

Ottawa’s Kaitlyn Carrier finished 19th with a 113 in the Anderson County regional at the Garnett Country Club. Aubrey Vasquez took 20th with a 118.

Reese said she overcame nerves to post a top score at the regional tournament.

“With this being my first regional golf tournament and playing with some of the best golfers in the state, I was pretty nervous going into [Monday],” Reece said. “Turns out, I had a blast. I am beyond excited to be competing in the girls state golf tournament next week and hope for another successful round. Thank you to everyone who supported me in turning my ambitious dream of starting the very first Wellsville High School girls golf team into a reality. I appreciate everyone’s support through the season and look forward to it this upcoming week headed to state. I’d love to see some familiar faces in Salina if anyone is looking for something to do next Monday.”