LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas Honor Scholar Program is honoring more than 3,600 high-school seniors this fall throughout Kansas for their academic excellence and achievement.

Of those, 34 of the best and brightest students are from Franklin County.

Since 1971, the program has honored more than 140,000 high-school seniors — from all 105 Kansas counties and approximately 360 high schools — for ranking academically in the top 10 percent of their class. The program is made possible through the KU Endowment, alumni donations and proceeds from the KU Alumni Association’s Jayhawk license plate program.

This year, the association and KU’s Office of Admissions and Scholarships awarded five incoming freshmen from Garden City, Kansas City, Liberal, Topeka and Winfield one-time, $1,000 Kansas Honor Scholar Scholarships, funded entirely by alumni donations. In addition, two students, from Salina and Kansas City, received the $1,000 renewable four-year Herbert Rucker Woodward Scholarship, given annually for the past 21 years to Kansas Honor Scholars.

Since 1985, more than 17,000 Kansas Honor Scholars have attended KU.

Scholars and their families are invited to attend any of the 13 regional ceremonies planned through November. Franklin County students will be recognized during a Nov. 11 ceremony in Lawrence.

Ceremonies will include speakers, scholar recognition and a reception for scholars, families, school administrators and alumni. During the ceremony, students will receive distinctive Kansas Honor Scholar medallions to wear during commencement exercises. Students also receive certificates formally marking the honor.

For information and to register online, visit kualumni.org/khs.

Those Franklin County students named KU Honor Scholars:

Central Heights High School — Madison Bridges, Abigail Brown, Cyla Gardner, Ryder Roll.

Ottawa High School — Daidrian Aho, Riley Bacon, Jayson Brown, Theresa Bruna, Ashley Deardorff, Cade Gollier, Brittny Hornbuckle, Alice Ishmael, Jessica Kruger, Payton Lee, Maggie McCalla, Isabelle McCarty, Callie MonGold, Caroline Moore, Nathaniel Shupert, Ashley Winkler.

Wellsville High School — Amber Blevins, Natalie Cunningham, Sarah Face, Emily Kline, Callahan McCarthy, Paige McCarty, Jessie McClellan, Cass Mignot.

West Franklin High School — Shane Birzer, Caitlyn Craig, Brooke Flory, Riley Milliken, Madison Shotton, Lacey Sutton.