SATURDAY

Fall Flea Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., downtown Ottawa. Vendors, food and music will be available throughout the day.

OHS Play: 7 p.m., OMA, Ottawa High School Theater Department presents “A Play About A Dragon.” Tickets, $8.

SUNDAY

Sacred Heart Fall Festival: Noon-4 p.m., Sacred Heart Church. Activities include face and hair painting, musical cakewalk, kids games, bingo and a photo booth. Mexican food, BBQ, homemade ice cream, cake and pie available. For more information, see website: www.sacredheartottawa.org or call 785-418-5701.

OHS Play: 2 p.m., OMA, Ottawa High School Theater Department presents “A Play About A Dragon.” Tickets, $8.

MONDAY

Friends of the Ottawa Library Book Store: Open each Monday from 1-2:30 p.m. and first and third Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, Store located at 209 E. 2nd St., Ottawa.

TUESDAY

Calling all chess players: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Ottawa Library, 105 S. Hickory St., Ottawa. If you’re interested in playing chess, meet others at the Ottawa Library on the Main Floor on Tuesday evenings call 785-241-9239 for additional information.

Public Bingo: 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 5901 Ottawa, 3599 Old U.S. 59, Ottawa.

WEDNESDAY

Grief Share Support Group: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at Ottawa First United Methodist Church, 203 E. Fourth St., Ottawa.

THURSDAY

Public Bingo: 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 5901 Ottawa, 3599 Old US-59 highway, Ottawa.

FRIDAY

Chamber Coffee: 8 a.m., for Morningstar Care Homes to celebrate their five-year anniversary, hosted at Mug Shot Coffee, 110 S/ Main St., Ottawa.