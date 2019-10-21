A blood drive is planned in Ottawa on Wednesday to honor breast cancer victims and survivors.

The drive will take place from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday at AdventHealth Ottawa. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org and using group code KCQ1.

The drive comes at a time when local donations remain low and blood donors are immediately needed.

Blood centers all across the country are seeing a downward trend in donations and are struggling to maintain a safe level of blood products, officials said.

“Blood centers nationwide are feeling the impact of this drop in donations, and Community Blood Center is feeling it too,” said Kim Peck, CBC executive director. “We are urging all those who are able to donate and help ensure that every patient and hospital has access to life-saving blood when they need it.”

In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a minimum seven-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Community members can help by donating blood during Wednesday's drive.

In the Kansas City area, one in three people will need blood at some point in their life, and nearly one in seven hospital admissions requires a blood transfusion. This means nearly 600 donations are needed every day to meet hospital demand, and with a limited shelf-life, supplies must be continually replenished. It takes about 60 minutes to donate one pint of blood, officials said.

For more information, visit www.savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.