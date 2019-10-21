For this third time this season, Ottawa University junior Ayona Tharps has been named KCAC Attacker of the Week the conference office announced on Monday afternoon.

Tharps had 46 kills, a .270 attacking percentage, two assists, five digs and 13 blocks in four matches last week. She averaged 3.75 kills per set and 11.25 kills per match. Tharps also average 1.08 blocks per set and 3.25 blocks per match.

The Braves return to action Tuesday against NCAA II opponent, Rockhurst University. RU is ranked no. 17 in the latest AVCA NCAA II Poll. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.