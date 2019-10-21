Residents needing to get rid of expired and unused medications will have the opportunity to do so on Saturday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting medications from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the sheriff’s office/detention center complex, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, as part of a nationwide effort to safely dispose of leftover medications. Since the Drug Take-Back Day program began in 2010, more than 88 tons of unwanted medications have been collected and destroyed in Kansas alone.

“Unused medications are dangerous for kids, pets and the environment,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. “Diversion of opioid painkillers, in particular, can contribute to the misuse of these drugs that has become a serious nationwide problem. Getting leftover medicines out of the medicine cabinets and safely destroyed keeps them from falling into the wrong hands and makes our communities safer.”

Medications will be accepted at drop-off sites across the state, and can be found at www.ag.ks.gov. The National Drug Take-Back Day is coordinated by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, which collects and safely destroys the medications.

Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that traditional methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — pose potential safety and health hazards and should be avoided.

Unused prescriptions can be turned in year-round at most police departments and sheriff’s offices across the state. For more information about Saturday’s event, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 785-229-1200.