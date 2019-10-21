The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team rolled Saturday to a sweep over Oklahoma Wesleyan in Bartlesville, Okla., to run to its KCAC record to 6-1. Ottawa won 25-17, 25-19, 25-13.

Ottawa was coming off two losses on Friday to nationally ranked teams in the Columbia Fall Tournament. Ottawa was bested by No. 13 Lindsey Wilson College (25-22, 26-24, 25-17) and top-ranked Missouri Baptist (25-16, 25-12, 25-20). Christa Todd, Ottawa junior libero, was selected to the 2019 Columbia College Fall Classic All-Classic team. She finished with 19 digs, one kill, one assist, and five service aces.

Ottawa used big runs to down Oklahoma Wesleyan. Ottawa jumped to an 18-10 lead in the first set and never looked back. Ottawa scored the final five points of the second set after Oklahoma Wesleyan rallied within 20-19. Ottawa rolled in the third set after the set was tied at 8-8, outscoring the hosts 17-5, to secure the sweep.

Ottawa finished with 40 kills, a .315 attacking percentage, 35 assists, five service aces, 37 digs, and five team blocks.

Ayona Tharps led Ottawa with 10 kills. She also had a .400 attacking percentage and four blocks. Allison Bauer finished the match with 17 assists. Todd had 15 digs.

Ottawa (17-11, 6-1) plays against NCAA II Rockhurst University at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road.