The Ottawa University women’s soccer team has found the winning combination after opening the season with six straight losses. Since then the Lady Braves have gone 4-3.

Ottawa garnered its fourth KCAC victory Saturday by downing Saint Mary, 2-1, at AdventHealth Field.

Ottawa surrendered an early goal, but the defense clamped down the rest of the match. Ottawa tied the game at 1-1 in the 21st minute off a goal from Reighna Werner, which was her third of the season. Ottawa took the lead on Leigh Anne Bartlett’s goal in the 60th minute. Bartlett has seven goals on the season.

Ottawa improved to 4-10 overall and 4-4 in KCAC play.

MEN

The Ottawa men took it to the Saint Mary squad, but didn’t take advantage on the scoreboard. Saint Mary made its chances count in defeating Ottawa, 3-1, despite the Braves outshooting the visitors, 12-7.

Saint Mary scored two goals — four minutes apart — to gain a 2-0 lead in the first half. The second half saw the visitors score in the 75th minute and Ottawa answered with a penalty kick goal from Jose Alberto Garcia in the 81st minute.

The squads play Saturday at home against Avila University at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.