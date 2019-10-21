GARNETT — The Wellsville High School volleyball team finished third Saturday in the Anderson County Tournament. Wellsville posted a 3-2 record in the tournament.

Wellsville sports a 25-9 record heading into the regular-season finale Tuesday at home against Santa Fe Trail and Burlington. Wellsville will honor its seven seniors.

The Eagles are in a battle for the second seed in the Perry-Lecompton sub-state. Wellsville and Pleasant Ridge have the same record and West Franklin is currently in that spot at 25-8 with matches against Baldwin and Piper Tuesday.

Sub-state pairings will be announced Wednesday.

Anderson County Tournament

WHS d Fort Scott 27-25, 25-21

WHS d Iola 25-20, 25-19

Anderson County d WHS 22-25, 25-15, 25-20

Independence d WHS 25-11, 25-12

WHS d AC 25-23, 22-25, 25-21

Stat leaders

Madie McCoy: 44 kills

Jadyn Troutman: 43 kills, 51 digs

Laney Overman: 48 assists

Aubrey Ball: 8 stuff blocks