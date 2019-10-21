The West Franklin High School volleyball team followed up its regular-season Flint Hills League title with a league tournament championship.

The Falcons went 5-0 Saturday en route to the championship at Central Heights. The Falcons did not drop a set. West Franklin downed Council Grove in the championship match, 25-10, 25-7. In the semifinals, the Falcons defeated Osage City, 25-20, 25-24. In pool play, West Franklin beat Central Heights (25-11, 25-15), Mission Valley (27-25, 25-22) and Lyndon (25-23, 25-15).

“During pool play, we didn’t play our best, and the other teams were gunning for us,” West Franklin coach Angie Corwine said. “We faced several large deficits that we had to climb our way out of. The girls didn’t panic during those times, they just stuck together and played as a team.”

One of those times came in the win over Mission Valley as the Falcons rallied from a 23-16 deficit. Sami Randall saved a tip on match point.

“Although she’s not 100 percent, she is a major contributor when she’s in the game,” Corwine said of Randall, who had six aces, 2.44 serve-receive percentage and 24 digs.

Brooke Flory was a force with 10 blocks, 43 kills and an attack efficiency of .405. Jenna Walters had 6 aces on 94 percent serving, 31 kills, a serve-receive average of 2.12 and 36 digs. Alex Coopman had 30 kills with an attack efficiency of 0.565 and four aces. Ainsley Corwine had 124 assists, nine kills, five aces and 18 digs. Kaelin Bones finished with 13 aces and 15 digs. Riley Zentz had five aces, 16 kills, a serve receive-average of 2.10 and 26 digs. Nellie LaFountain had four aces, a serve-receive average of 2.23 and 16 digs. Madison Shotton had seven kills and three blocks.