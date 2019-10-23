KANSAS CITY, Missouri. — The Ottawa University men’s and women’s golf teams concluded their 2019 fall season at the Park University Fall Classic on Monday and Tuesday.

The Lady Braves finished sixth as a team at the Classic and shot a two-round score of 818. Ottawa carded a 397 in round one and 421 in round two. The men were 13th with a two-round total of 708 after shooting a 338 and a 370.

Cameron Cross was the best finisher for the Ottawa men. He tied fourth in the men’s division with a 156. Tanner Pauls tied for 30th with a 168. Austin Levin tied for 57th at 179. Ryan Gentry placed 74th with a 205.

The women were paced by Kayla Kaps in 17th place with a 195. Jessica Carlson tied for 27th with a 205. Meagan Rice tied for 29th at 206. Samantha Schroer took 32nd with a score of 212.

Ottawa returns to action in the 2020 spring season.