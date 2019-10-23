KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Rockhurst University volleyball team displayed why it is one of the best NCAA Div. II programs Tuesday night in sweeping Ottawa University on its home floor.

The Lady Braves fell 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 to the 20th-ranked squad. Ottawa’s attack was held in check as the Lady Braves finished the match with 18 kills, a .038 attacking percentage, 17 assists, 38 digs, and 10 team blocks.

Ayona Tharps and Mykah Wingerter led Ottawa with four kills apiece. Allison Bauer had eight assists and five digs. Christa Todd finished with eight digs. Caitlyn Cox and Beanna Vail both finished with three blocks apiece.

Ottawa returns to KCAC action 7 p.m. Wednesday in Leavenworth against Saint Mary. Ottawa owns a 21-match winning streak over the Lady Spires.