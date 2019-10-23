WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville High School volleyball team will not have to wait long for a rematch with Santa Fe Trail after Tuesday’s two-set loss to the Chargers.

The two league rivals will meet in the first round of Saturday’s 3A Perry-Lecompton sub-state. The match will start at about 3 p.m., following the West Franklin-Ward match.

Wellsville closed the regular season at home with a split. The Eagles downed Burlington (25-23, 25-15) and fell to SFT (26-24, 25-23). Wellsville ends the regular season at 26-10 and garnered the third seed in sub-state.

It was Senior Night for Wellsville. Coach Eric Evans said they had seven fantastic seniors that need to be recognized: Aubrey Ball, Natalie Cunningham, Julia Delgado, Kayli Elliott, Sadie Fletcher, Madie McCoy and Dana Schnoor.

“These amazing young ladies have made their mark on WHS volleyball and won’t soon be forgotten,” Evans said.

Jadyn Troutman: 21 kills, 3 stuff blocks.

Madie McCoy: 21 digs.

Laney Overman: 20 assists.