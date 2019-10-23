POMONA — The West Franklin volleyball team was rewarded for its good season with the second seed in Saturday’s 3A Perry-Lecompton sub-state. West Franklin (25-9) plays 2 p.m. in the first round against No. 7 Ward (11-17).

The Falcons concluded their regular season Monday night with a home split. West Franklin downed Piper (25-18, 25-12) and fell to Baldwin (22-25, 25-23, 25-20).

West Franklin celebrated the final home matches for three seniors: Brooke Flory, Madison Shotton and Olivia Bayer.

It was a bittersweet night with a bit of uneven play through the matches.

“We played really well against Piper, but against Baldwin, we hit a wall during the second set,” coach Angie Corwine said. “We played hard, but we just couldn’t keep the momentum. We made a lot of unforced errors. We passed well with a serve receive average of 2.35, but we only hit a 0.182. Baldwin played really well; they were scrappy and played great defense.”

Brooke Flory: 18 kills.

Alex Coopman: 13 kills.

Riley Zentz: 11 aces, 9 kills, 15 digs.

Sami Randall: 9 aces, 16 digs, 2.6 serve-receive

Jenna Walters: 13 kills, 9 digs, 2.36 serve-receive.

Ainsley Corwine: 57 assists, 10 digs.