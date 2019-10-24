FBI warning residents about scam

LEAVENWORTH — The Kansas City Division of the FBI is warning local residents regarding a recent report of phone calls being received by area residents purportedly from the FBI in Kansas City.

Several inquiries have been received by the FBI Kansas City Division to validate the authenticity of these calls, according to a new release.

During these calls, an individual claims to be a special agent with the FBI and informs people that their Social Security numbers have either been compromised or are under investigation. The caller attempts to solicit personally identifiable information.

There have been previous calls of a similar nature in which the caller, who identifies himself as an FBI agent, states the individual is under investigation. The caller then demands immediate payment of a fine.

According to the news release, the FBI is cautioning residents of this scam, which is a mechanism to extort personal information as well as financial information. FBI officials also are urging residents to protect their personal and financial information. A representative of the FBI would not contact individuals and demand payment of fines.

Man, 83, dies when four-wheeler collides with semi

CHEYENNE COUNTY — An 83-year-old man died from injuries suffered when the four-wheeler he was riding collided with a semi-trailer Wednesday afternoon in Cheyenne County in northwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday about 10 miles south of US-36 highway on County Road 3. The location was about 15 miles north of Kanorado.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the collision occurred as a 2004 Peterbilt semi was attempting to pass a Polaris four-wheeler as both were traveling north on County Road 3.

The four-wheeler attempted to make a left-hand turn into a driveway and struck the semi on its passenger side as it was passing in the left lane, the patrol said.

The man who was riding the four-wheeler, identified as Gaylen M. Weeden, of Kanorado, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver, Jose Madrid Araujo, 58, of Bethune, Colo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Araujo was wearing a seat belt.