Ottawa University head bowling coach Geoff Poston and volunteer assistant coach Kristal Wilson competed in the Greater Tulsa Open this past weekend and sit in first place with about a month left of the tournament.

The Greater Tulsa Open is bowling tournament open to the United States Bowling Congress members and follows the 2019 USBC rules. The tournament was at the Andy B’s Bowling Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Ottawa coaches kept their school spirit, competing under the team name of Black and Gold. The full team consisted of Joe Keltner, Russ Wilson, Kristal Wilson, Jay Futrell, and Poston. Heading into the weekend, the team sitting in first place had a pin total of 3,376. Black and Gold shot past their competitors, taking the tournament lead with a pin total of 3,541.

The Braves coaches are hopeful that score will hold up through the rest of the tournament.

The OU bowlers will be in action Saturday and Sunday in the Jayhawk Collegiate Challenge in Lawrence and Topeka.