West Franklin Middle School continues to be the top volleyball program in the Flint Hills League. For the fourth consecutive year, The Falcons won the regular season and and league tournament championships. This season, WFMS tied with Osage City for the regular-season title.

The Falcons went 5-0 in the tournament and topped Osage City in the championship match. WFMS defeated North Lyon County (25-15 25-7), Mission Valley (25-19 25-17), Lyndon (25-19 19-25 18-16), Chase County (25-11, 23-25, 15-8) and Osage City (25-16 25-19).

“The girls played relaxed and just had fun playing a game they love,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “I told them just play and have fun and winning will follow. They did just that. I am so proud of them. It was a team effort. There wasn’t a time I felt like we wouldn’t win and the girls played that way all day. Our bench was amazing. They brought the energy for our team and kept our spirits up all day. Everyone played so well and stepped up to bring home our 4th tournament championship. Adelle Higbie had a huge day for us as did Hannah Arnett. These two ladies stepped up as leaders this season and did a fantastic job.”

Adelle Higbie: 63/63 serving, 18 aces, 40 kills.

Allie Nitcher: 38/43 serving, 11 aces. 1 kill, 1 assist.

Meredith Swank: 35/43 serving, 9 aces, 3 blocks, 3 kills.

Haydan Walters: 36/42 serving, 11 aces, 10 kills.

Hannah Arnett: 43/47 serving, 14 aces, 10 kills, 51 assists.

Katie Cameron: 19/23 serving, 5 aces, 2 blocks, 5 kills.