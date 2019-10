The Wellsville Middle School basketball teams opened their season this past Thursday. Wellsville will usually have a ‘C’ team and two ‘A’ teams this season.

Wellsville lost the C game against Prairie View. The seventh grade squad fell 32-12. The eighth-grade A squad won 25-24.

On Monday, Wellsville played Iola. The C team won 26-12. The seventh grade A team fell 24-17. The eighth grade A team won 19-8.