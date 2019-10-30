The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team snapped a two-match losing streak with a 3-1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 27-25) victory over Avila University Tuesday Kansas City, Missouri.

Ottawa got off to a slow start, but rebounded to win the final three sets. Ottawa took control of the second set with five straight points after trailing 18-15. Ottawa controlled the third set. The fourth set saw Ottawa rally from a 19-15 deficit. Ottawa scored the next six points to forge a 21-19 lead. The lead swapped back-and-forth. Avila led 25-24 when Ottawa scored the final three points of the set to secure the match.

Ottawa finished with 64 kills, a .294 attacking percentage, 60 assists, five service aces, 67 digs, and four team blocks.

Yuleika Jimenez led Ottawa with 17 kills and a .400 attacking percentage. Ayona Tharps finished with 13 kills and seven digs. Caitlyn Cox and Breanna Vail had 10 kills apiece. Allison Bauer led the Braves with 30 assists. Autumn Freeman and Brooke Fearka finished with nine digs apiece.

Ottawa (18-13, 7-2) plays 11 a.m. Saturday at home against Kansas Wesleyan.