Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 12:08 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Curtis Miller, 29, Baldwin City, for two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joshua Crump, 40, Ottawa, for a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 11 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brooke Phillips, 28, Chilhowee, Mo., on two Franklin County warrants for probation violation.

• 5:02 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Colorado Road, Misty Silkwood, 30, Pomona, for a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear and for possession of paraphernalia.

• 8:13 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of Monroe St., Paeden Harley, 27, Pomona, for theft and possession of paraphernalia.

• 10:50 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, Jeremiah Leach, 23, Pomona, for a Franklin County contempt warrant.

Incidents

• 3:19 p.m. Monday, 800 block of S. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Ottawa female was reported as a missing person. The investigation is ongoing.

• 9:02 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of Thomas Road, Ottawa, a 43-year-old Pomona male reported an unknown subject possibly shot a window of his residence with a BB gun.

Theft

• 5:03 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Galveston St., Princeton, a 25-year-old Princeton female reported the theft of a motorcycle from a storage shed.

Accidents

• 4:31 a.m. Sunday, 3900 block I-35, Ottawa, Sean Martin, 28, Ventura, Iowa, was northbound in a 1999 Peterbilt when he struck a deer.

• 10:08 a.m. Sunday, 4300 block of John Brown Road, Rantoul, Terry Hargett, 56, Richmond, was westbound when he struck a deer.

• 7:33 p.m. Sunday, 1700 block of K-68, Ottawa, Erica Fischer, 32, Baldwin City, was eastbound in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee when she struck deer.

• 5:26 p.m. Monday, 3700 block of Old US-59, a 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by Brandon Nelson, 39, Ottawa, struck the rear of a 2015 Kia Soul driven by Mallory Fretwell, 29, Ottawa. This forced Fretwell to crash into the rear of a 2015 GMC Acadia driven by Karen Walburn, 68, Ottawa. Fretwell then spun away from the GMC and Nelson struck the back of the GMC, as well. One driver was transported to AdventHealth Ottawa for treatment of her injuries. A second driver and a passenger reported possible injuries, but declined treatment.

• 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 Idaho Road, Derek Stahnke, 35, Williamsburg, was driving his 1996 Ford passenger car northbound when he struck a deer.

• 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, 3800 block of Old US 59, Scott Wasser, 65, Ottawa, was driving his 2011 Ford pickup when he struck a deer.

• 1:46 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of US-59, Shirley Holstine, 78, Richmond, was northbound in a 2009 Nissan Altima when she was rear ended by a 2005 Mazda 3 driven by Kaitlin Klehammer, 19, Garnett.

• 11:03 p.m. Thursday, 3700 block of I-35, Ottawa, Tien Truong, 27, Lawrence, was northbound in a 2016 Toyota Camry when he struck a deer.

Thefts

• 8:42 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Labette Road, Ottawa, a 22-year-old Ottawa male reported multiple items stolen from his residence.

• 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Prince St., Princeton, a 55-year-old Princeton female reported an unknown subject stole her 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt with a neon sign in the back seat.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 3:15 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Lafayette Holt, 34, Ottawa, for aggravated domestic battery.

• 10:56 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of E. Third St., Ottawa, Kyle Henry, 26, Waverly, for interference with law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted by officers.

• 2:04 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brandon Ellsmore, 32, Leroy, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2:40 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Curtis Miller, 29, Baldwin City, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 2:57 p.m. Monday, 300 W. Second St., Ottawa, Russell Cantrell, 59, Overbrook, for disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance.

• 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Brandy Yohe, 30, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 12:24 a.m. Thursday, 100 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Selena Singleterry, 18, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 1:45 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of S. Cypress St., Ottawa, a 16-year-old Ottawa female was arrested for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 6:29 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of E. First St., Ottawa, John Whittaker, 39, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:10 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Ashley McCrea, 28, Ottawa, for trespassing at a store.

Thefts

• 7:31 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Lawrence female reported a known suspect stole property and caused damage. Case is under investigation.

• 6:06 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of S. Elm St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa male reported that unknown suspects entered his vehicle and stole property.

• 9:51 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 39-year-old Ottawa female reported a theft of property. Case is under investigation.

• 10:25 p.m. Monday, 900 N. Main St., Ottawa, a 39-year-old Ottawa female reported a financial card was used without her permission. Case is under investigation.

• 8:30 p.m. Monday, 2100 S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported a known suspect stole items from a business.

• 10:57 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of S. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 47-year-old Ottawa male reported theft and criminal use of a financial card by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 10:59 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 26-year-old Ottawa female reported a known subject stole items from a store. Case is under investigation.

• 9:31 p.m. Thursday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Emily-Rose Goudreau, 19, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after stealing items from a store.

Incidents

• 11:45 a.m. Monday, 2008 S. Princeton Circle Drive, a 55-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown subject passed a counterfeit bill.

• 9:52 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Isaiah Palmer, 23, Ottawa, was cited and released for possession of marijuana after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Accidents

• 5:24 p.m. Monday, 2100 S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile reported he was driving a 2005 Nissan and struck another vehicle. The vehicle left the scene. Case is under investigation.

• 7:44 p.m. Monday, 2100 S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 2015 Chevrolet driven by Loren Beyer, 52, Wisconsin, struck a 2013 Ford driven by Adison Dalsing, 19, Greeley. Beyer was issued a citation for improper turn.

• 1:11 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 2008 Ford driven by Andrea Shisler, 33, Ottawa, was slowing for traffic and was struck by a 2006 Chrysler driven by Pam Finch, 58, Ottawa, after Finch had been struck by a 2000 Ford driven by Kaleb Carter, 17, Ottawa. Carter was cited for inattentive driving. Finch had a complaint of pain but declined medical treatment.

Wellsville Police Department News

Thursday: 300 block of Walnut St., public assist.

Friday: 200 block of S. Elm St., animal complaint; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, general information; 200 block of E. Sixth St., animal complaint; 300 block of Douglas St., disorderly conduct; 800 block of Main St., information.

Saturday: First St./Poplar St., animal complaint; 400 block Pendleton Ave., trespass; 900 block of Main St., assault.

Sunday: 600 block of S. Elm St., arrest; 300 block of Main St., special assignment; 600 block of Poplar St., fireworks complaint; 300 block Locust St., non-injury accident.

Monday: 600 block of Walnut St., juvenile matter; 700 block of Main St., public assist.

Tuesday: 800 block of Main St., utility line down.

Wednesday: 400 block of Pendleton Ave., theft; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., welfare check; K-33/I-35, accident; 200 block of Prairie Lane, public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 12 medical calls from Friday through Tuesday.