Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, but for most of us, we’ll set our clocks back an hour before heading off to bed Saturday night.

On the up side, we’ll gain an hour of sleep. But for anyone who heads off to work in the dark, there’s some getting used to returning home in much the same way - in the dark - especially when it’s cold outside.

But that isn’t true if you live in Arizona or Hawaii - which doesn’t observe daylight saving time. Neither do the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

And for those of you who have questions about daylight saving time, the folks at USA Today have compiled some facts about the annual occurrence.

Since 2007, daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday of March and ends on the first Sunday of November. Previously, it started on the last Sunday of April and ended on the last Sunday of October.

Daylight saving time became a national standard in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which was established as a way to continue to conserve energy.

Seven states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and Florida — have approved legislation to make daylight saving time permanent. Still, these states need the OK from Congress to enact the change. While a similar bill has been introduced in the Kansas Legislature, it has failed to make it out of committee.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 - when we spring forward and lose an hour of sleep.