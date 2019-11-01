While an early winter storm helped to slow down, and in some cases, snarl the Thursday morning commute for many drivers in the Kansas City-metro area, local law enforcement officials reported no weather-related accidents in Ottawa and much of Franklin County despite slick, icy roadways.

A mix of freezing rain and snow started falling Wednesday afternoon in Ottawa, eventually turning entirely to snow later that night. Officials at the Ottawa Water Plant reported .06 of an inch of precipitation and an inch of snow from the storm.

While temperatures hovered around 35 degrees for much of Wednesday, that wasn’t the case on Thursday as wet roads turned icy. Road temperatures dipped overnight into the low-20s, causing untreated surfaces to turn to a sheet of ice. Black ice made road conditions particularly slick on bridges, overpasses and entrance and exit ramps throughout the area. But the air temperature wasn’t much better as the area remained in a freeze warning Wednesday and Thursday as bitterly cold temperatures settled into Ottawa.

And while the early snow might have created problems for some on Thursday morning, those issues were short-lived as temperatures warmed into the mid-40s by the afternoon, melting any indication of snowfall.

With the weekend here, meteorologists with the National Weather Service Office in Kansas City are forecasting a quieter weather pattern through the beginning of next week, with cooler than average temperatures continuing into mid-November.