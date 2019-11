The football season came to an end Thursday for two area football teams. Wellsville closed the season with a 36-26 home victory over Royal Valley.

Central Heights — playing in the 2A playoffs, fell 70-8 to state-ranked and undefeated Humboldt in Humboldt.

The Eagles scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. Wellsville led just 14-12 in the fourth quarter.

Central Heights headed into the playoffs on the heels of a big win over West Franklin last week.