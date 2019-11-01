Franklin County voters have just a short window if they want to cast their votes in advance of Tuesday’s general election.

Advanced voting, which started Oct. 21, ends at noon Monday. Voters can cast their ballots from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 8 a.m. to noon Monday in the Franklin County Clerk’s Office, 315 S. Main. Voters need to have their ID.

For Tuesday’s general election, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters will not only select representatives in both city and school board races, but decide on a statewide constitutional question on the census. Other questions facing county voters:

In Central Heights Unified School District 288, voters will decide whether they want to change the school board election process.

In the cities of Wellsville and Princeton, voters will decide whether they want their cities to impose new sales tax amounts to support public services.

A sample of those special ballot questions can be found below:

“The purpose of this amendment is to eliminate the adjustment of census taken by the United States Census Bureau regarding nonresident military personnel and nonresident students when reapportioning the Kansas senate and house of representatives.

“A vote for this proposition would eliminate the adjustment of census taken by the United States census bureau regarding nonresident military personnel and nonresident students when reapportioning the Kansas senate and house of representatives.

“A vote against this proposition would continue in effect the requirement for the adjustment of census taken by the United States census bureau regarding nonresident military personnel and nonresident students when reapportioning the Kansas senate and house of representatives."

The Central Heights School Board question reads:

“Shall the method of election of the Board of Education of the Unified School District No. 288, Central Heights, Franklin County, be changed, pursuant to K.S.A. 72-1081 et seq., from the present (3) three-member district, one (1) at-large, method of election and voting Plan C; in which all electors who are otherwise qualified according to law and who reside in a particular member district may vote in both the primary and general election for the member positions of such districts and for the at-large member position.”

“A no vote would retain this method and plan. A yes vote would change to the at-large method of election under which the school district is not divided into any member districts and all board members are elected at-large, and to Voting Plan A under which all electors, who are otherwise qualified according to law, and reside in the school district may vote in both the primary and general election for all board member positions.

“Shall a change in the method and voting plan, as described in the ballot title above, be approved?”

The City of Wellsville question reads:

“Shall the City of Wellsville, Kansas, be authorized to impose a one half (.5) of 1 percent citywide general purpose retailers’ sales tax in the city, the revenue from which will be used for the benefit of the general public and for public purposes to enhance community and quality-of-life services offered within the corporate boundaries of the city, including but not limited to library services, and to assist persons or entities within the city in preserving significant historical elements of the city for future generations to enjoy, with commencement of collection of the new one half of one percent sales tax to occur on Jan. 1, 2020; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 12-187 et seq., as amended?”

The city of Princeton question reads:

“Shall a retailers’ sales tax in the amount of one percent (1.00%) be levied in the city of Princeton, Kansas (the “city”), to provide additional revenue for necessary public services, reduce the need for property taxes, and for such other general governmental purposes as may be in the best interests of the city, to take effect June 1, 2020?”

Paddock said sample ballots are online and available in the clerk’s office so each voter can view their actual ballot and be prepared for those questions.

The day after the election, a ballot audit for the general election is planned at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the county clerk’s office. The selection of races to be audited were made on Friday.

Kansas law requires 1 percent of ballots cast on or before Election Day are to be audited following the election, but prior to the county canvass. In Franklin County, officials audit no fewer than two races and two precincts for every primary and general election.