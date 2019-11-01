Today’s Birthday (11/02/19). Silver flows your way this year. Maintain open communication with your networks. Your message takes off this winter before a twist in the road changes your educational direction. Resolve a summer financial challenge before a fabulous adventure. Put passion into your work and it will pay.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Self-discipline provides the edge. Emotion clashes with logic. Push past previous limits. Resist temptation. Exceptional patience may be required. Write down your discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate possibilities. Listen to an experienced adviser and consider consequences before making a move. Observe and learn. Anticipate changes. Choose and make reservations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A shared financial dream can be realized with discipline, coordination and persistence. Draw up plans. Communicate to resolve roles and duties. Review before acting.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A loving partnership produces long-lasting benefits. Discuss wants, wishes and desires. Make promises. Plan actions for later. Create the relationship of your dreams.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discipline with your work, health and fitness pays long-term dividends. Profit from meticulous service. Plan your moves in advance for later action. Reaffirm your commitment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider how you’d like things to go with a romance or creative project. Passions are in high gear. Look before leaping. Stick to the rules.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Plan domestic changes carefully before initiating. Brainstorm with family and housemates before committing funds. Clean house. Dig and uncover surprises. Plot and dream.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — The dynamics may change. Stay objective in a tense situation. Listen and observe. Pay attention to the latest news. Communication gets you further than action now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stick to reliable moneymaking routines. Plan carefully before spending or implementing. Marketing and promotional communications pay off. You’re earning respect as well as profits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Try a different power tactic. Consider the situation and make a personal change. Upgrade your style. Watch for hidden complications. Plan your moves in advance.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Postpone chaos, crowds and noise. Find a peaceful place to review plans and fill in the details. Strategize and coordinate. Get organized.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to get more done with less. Accept assistance and offer it when needed. Use your wit and charm. Share costs and benefits.

(Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black’s legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to www.nancyblack.com.)