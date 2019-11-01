SALINA — The Ottawa University men’s soccer team was up to the challenge of playing on a snow-covered field Wednesday in Salina against one of the top KCAC teams.

Ottawa secured its second straight victory with a 2-0 win over Kansas Wesleyan, which suffered the first KCAC loss for the Coyotes. Cain Scott and Eric Cueva scored first-half goals for Ottawa.

The women’s squad fell short in its quest to upset Kansas Wesleyan. Ottawa lost 3-1. Reighna Werner scored Ottawa’s goal late in the first half.

The Ottawa teams face Bethel at home Saturday on Senior Day. The matches are at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.