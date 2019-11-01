The Ransom Memorial Hospital Charitable Association DBA AdventHealth Ottawa Foundation received a major philanthropic gift from the late Winton “Wint” and Nancy Winter. The Winters have been long-standing residents and enthusiastic supporters of Ottawa and Franklin County. Nancy was a past Auxiliary president and served on the original board of directors for the Ransom Memorial Hospital Charitable Association.

In the ever-evolving world of health care, patient care tools need updated constantly and there is always new, innovative medical equipment designed to replace older models. As a result, the hospital’s capital budget is usually allocated to purchase these large items that will better serve our patients and help generate revenue to keep the hospital in a solid financial position.

The Foundation plans to purchase patient comfort equipment to enhance patient experiences and help put patients at ease during uncomfortable procedures and diagnostic screenings with the Winter’s gift.

“The Winters’ dedication to the Franklin County community has been, and continues to be, absolutely astounding,” AdventHealth Ottawa Foundation executive director Kaci Brady said. “We would like to graciously thank the Winters for their commitment to this entire community — they truly have made a lasting impact.”

The Winter family also has made substantial gifts to Sacred Heart Church and School, Franklin County Cancer Foundation, Hope House of Ottawa, the Elizabeth Layton Center for Hope and Guidance, Prairie Paws Animal Shelter, Grace Episcopal Church, Friends of the Ottawa Library and Ottawa High School.

The gift to the Elizabeth Layton Center will be used for treatment and education about clinical depression, and the Center plans to name a classroom in honor of the Winter family.