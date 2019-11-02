LAWRENCE — Chris Klieman harped all week to his Kansas State Wildcats not to obsess over results.

That said, the results weren't too shabby.

The No. 22-ranked Wildcats took control of the Sunflower Showdown from the start Saturday afternoon in front of a near-capacity crowd at Memorial Stadium and never let Kansas back in it, rolling to a 38-10 victory over the Jayhawks.

In so doing, they ran their winning streak to three games, improving to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12. They also knocked off their in-state rivals for the 11th straight time, a statistic not lost on the Kansas-born players on the team.

"I told the guys before the game, I told the guys at the end of the game, 'Do not be a results-based individual. Do not be a results-based program,' " Klieman said. Instead he implored them to focus on the process and getting better each day.

And so they did, quickly turning the page from last week's stunning 48-41 upset of Oklahoma and methodically dismantling what had seemed to be a resurgent Jayhawk team.

The offense, with backs James Gilbert and Jordon Brown both hampered by injuries, didn't skip a beat. Quarterback Skylar Thompson continued to expand his role in the running game while Harry Trotter and freshman Joe Ervin filled in nicely to produce a 342-yard rushing performance.

Thompson had another big game, completing 9 of 16 passes for 129 yards and rushing for 127 with three touchdowns on 17 attempts. The Wildcats finished with 471 yards total offense.

"I was really happy with our game plan and the running backs who were healthy enough to play, and the offensive line," said senior offensive tackle Scott Frantz, a Lawrence native. "We ran the ball really good."

Trotter, an Atchison native and former walk-on, got the start at running back and rushed for 92 yards on 20 carries, while Ervin had 46 yards on 10 attempts and Tyler Burns came in late to add 58 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats' first three scoring drives also took at least four minutes off the clock and they possessed the ball for 38 minutes, easing the burden on a defense tasked with stopping a suddenly-potent KU attack.

The Jayhawks had averaged over 40 points and 548 yards the last two weeks under new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, but were limited to 241 by an attacking K-State defense that sacked quarterback Carter Stanley four times and intercepted him twice.

"We almost got a shutout — they scored towards the end and had three points (earlier)," linebacker Elijah Sullivan said. "But at the end of the day we just worked on the process, not worrying about what the next play was going to be and focusing on one play at a time."

There's that word process again.

"It was our best performance," Klieman said of the defense, which limited KU to 61 yards rushing and held running back Pooka Williams in check with 61 yards on 14 carries. "We tackled really well, we surrounded the Cup on Pooka because he's a phenomenal football player.

"We disguised a lot of coverages that I thought were confusing to their offense, and then our d-line got to the quarterback, so that's all three phases playing really well."

Thompson was asked "Who is K-State?" apparently in response to a quote attributed to KU coach Les Miles leading up to the game.

"I think we are a disciplined, hard-nosed, well-coached football team," Thompson said. "I think that sums up our team and this program.

"My eyes just opened today to the type of football program we have here at K-State and the tradition and the people we have and how many fans we have here today is really special."