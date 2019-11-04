LAWRENCE — The West Franklin girls cross country team added another chapter to its history. The girls tied for fifth with Silver Lake but lost the tiebreaker to take sixth, which tied its best state finish in school history. The team finished sixth in 2018.

The tiebreaker came down to Silver Lake having a sixth runner, while West Franklin had just five runners. West Franklin is just one of six schools that qualified for state two years in a row.

“Which demonstrates how these ladies have helped to make this program a successful one from year-to-year,” said West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn.

Hahn knew the competition would be tough.

“Their main competition would be with schools that they had not seen at any meet during the season, so there was uncertainty about their competition, but not about their own abilities,” Hahn said.

The Falcons turned in some top performances individually. Freshman Emma Bailey finished ninth to earn a sate medal.

“Lily Judd ran a lifetime best time for 22nd place, followed closely by Bailey Leach as she kicked for home in 24th,” Hahn said. “Lizzy Singer ran a season best by nearly 30 seconds, while Kaitlyn Pringle ran a personal record for the Rim Rock course. The team had run well and now waited for the final results to be calculated.”

Freshman Kyle Haner finished 33rd in his first state race placed sixth among freshmen runners.

“And so the season ends with great performances from amazing athletes,” Hahn said. “Thanks for everyone’s support each week. Many of the athletes will choose to train themselves throughout the winter with hopes of improving as athletes and as people, so I hope you will tune back in to see them when track season arrives in the spring.”

Varsity Girls Team (6th):

Emma Bailey — 9th, 20:37.

Lily Judd — 22nd, 21:09.

Bailey Leach — 24th, 21:17.

Elizabeth Singer — 59th, 22:48.

Kaitlyn Pringle — 82nd, 24:27.

Varsity Boys:

Kyle Haner — 33rd, 17:52.