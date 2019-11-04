The Ottawa University volleyball team fell in five sets Saturday to Kansas Wesleyan (25-23, 25-9, 20-25, 23-25, 15-9).

The Braves Ottawa finished the match with 51 kills, a .129 attacking percentage, 44 assists, five service aces, 80 digs, and 13 team blocks.

Ayona Tharps led Ottawa with 14 kills and three blocks. Yuleika Jimenez had 12 kills and three blocks. Allison Bauer had 26 assists and nine digs. Autumn Freeman had a team-high 19 digs. Makayla Aspegren finished with seven blocks.

Ottawa (18-14, 7-3) plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Bethel College in North Newton.