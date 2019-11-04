Ottawa University junior linebacker Colby Johnson has been named KCAC Defensive Player of the Week the conference office announced on Monday afternoon. It is Johnson’s first career player of the week honor.

Johnson finished with 12 tackles, eight solo and four assisted in OU’s 39-3 victory over the University of Saint Mary this past Saturday. He had 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Johnson’s four tackles for loss was for a total of 27.5 yards.

His play helped the Braves snap a six-game skid.

The Braves (2-6, 2-6) play their final home game 1 p.m. Saturday against Friends University at AdventHealth Field at Ottawa University. It will be Senior Day and the 2009 football team will be honored. The squad went 11-1 and won an NAIA playoff game.