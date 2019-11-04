ERIE — West Franklin came short in its season-finale Friday in Erie. The Red Devils nipped the Falcons, 16-8.

The Falcons scored first as Cameron Wise had a 7-yard touchdown run. He added the two-point conversion as West Franklin jumped to an 8-0 lead. The Falcons did not score again.

Erie added two 5-yard touchdown runs to escape with the victory.

Wise paced West Franklin with 85 yards rushing and 11 yards receiving. Shane Birzer led the defense with eight tackles.

West Franklin finished the season with a 1-8 record.