LEAVENWORTH — The Ottawa University women’s basketball team opened the season with two games that went to the wire. Ottawa lost both games by a point in the KCAC/HAAC Classic Friday and Saturday in Leavenworth.

Ottawa lost Saturday to Baker, 63-22, and to Benedictine, 67-66, on Friday night.

The Lady Braves tied the game against Baker on Jennifer Anthony’s three-pointer with seven seconds left. Baker pushed the ball up the floor and was fouled. Taylor Smith connected on one of two free throws.

Ottawa led 58-53 with 2:47 left against Baker, but the Lady Wildcats answered with a 9-1 run for a 62-59 lead. Ottawa entered the fourth quarter trailing 50-43.

Liz Vaughn paced Ottawa with 16 points. Mariah Grizzle netted 11 points.

On Friday, Ottawa fought to the end, but could not overcome Benedictine. The Lady Ravens pushed the lead to 67-63 with seconds left in the game. Madi McAvoy hit a trey at the buzzer to bring Ottawa within a point.

The game was nip-and-tuck to the end.

McAvoy poured in 22 points and six steals in the loss. Grizzle scored 13 points and pulled down six rebounds. Vaughn led Lady Braves with four assists.

Ottawa (0-2) plays at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Park.