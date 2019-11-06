The Ottawa University men’s bowling program added to the its roster for the 2020-21 season. The Braves signed Baker University transfer Kristopher Quidachay of Junction City.

Quidachay was a member of the Baker University men’s bowling team in 2018-19. Before attending Baker, he played football and was a member of the track team at Bethany College.

At Junction City High School, Quidachay lettered in football, bowling, and baseball. He helped the Bluejays to a 2015 Kansas Bowling 6A State Championship. Quidachay was part of three regional championship baseball teams.

“I expect Kris to come in and not only contribute right away to our men’s team, but be a great teammate,” Ottawa bowling coach Geoff Poston said. “He is familiar with collegiate bowling scene having bowled one season at Baker University. He will add immediate experience to our team and brings in two full years of eligibility.”

Quidachay plans to major in exercise science.