HILLSBORO — The Ottawa University men’s soccer team surged to the finish line. The Braves won three of their final five matches, including the season finale Tuesday in Hillsboro.

Ottawa defeated Tabor, 2-1. The two squads played a tough-and-tumble match with 26 fouls called. Ottawa broke through for a goal in the 31st minute. Cain Scott sent a rebound off a deflected shot past the Tabor keeper to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead.

The Braves notched another goal early in the second half to forge a 2-0 lead. Jonathan Rawayo nailed a shot past the keeper in the 53rd minute. Tabor answered five minutes later with its only goal. Senior keeper John Spells saved eight of the nine shots taken on goal in his final game as a Brave.

Other seniors include Aaron Shiffman, Hector Rojas, Reece Woolmore and Jose Alberto Garcia.

Ottawa ended the 2019 season at 4-14 overall and 4-8 in the KCAC.