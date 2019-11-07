NORTH NEWTON — The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team needs a victory Saturday night in the KCAC finale to secure at least third-place in the regular season.

The Lady Braves remained one loss behind Bethany Wednesday night with a sweep over Bethel College (25-17, 25-21, 25-13) in North Newton. The victory is OU’s 14th straight over the Threshers.

Ottawa started strong, controlling the opening set. Ottawa led 10-6 and extended the lead to 18-10. The second set was much nip-and-tuck. The set was tied for the ninth time at 18-18 when Ottawa pulled away. Ottawa led 22-19 and went on to close out the set.

Ottawa rolled in the third set behind its balanced attack.

Ottawa finished with 41 kills, a .252 attacking percentage, 37 assists, four service aces, 45 digs, and 11 team blocks.

Ayona Tharps led Ottawa with 12 kills and three blocks. Yulieka Jimenez finished with 10 kills. She had a .769 attacking percentage. Allison Bauer finished with 21 assists and eight digs. Autumn Freeman had 12 digs. Breanna Vail compiled five blocks.

Ottawa (19-13, 8-3) wraps up the regular season 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Tabor College in Wilson Field House. The seniors will be honored before the match.