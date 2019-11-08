The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is waiving day-use fees at its more than 2,850 USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide in observance of Veterans Day on Monday.

The corps of engineers operates 16 reservoirs across the state of Kansas. Those lakes located near Franklin County include Clinton, Hillsdale, Perry, Pomona, Melvern, Milford and Tuttle Creek.

The waiver covers fees for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches, but does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters and events. Other agencies that manage recreation areas on corps land are encouraged but not required to offer the waiver in their management areas.

USACE began the Veterans Day fee waiver in 2006 as a way to honor the men and women who have served their nation and the armed forces.