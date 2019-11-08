Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 8:54 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Darius Cook, 23, Newton, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 8:56 a.m. Monday, 2700 block of Sand Creek Road, Casey Ochoa, 40, Lawrence, for arson and criminal damage to property.

• 1:32 a.m. Tuesday, 3500 US-59, Hailey Valdiviez, 19, Rantoul, for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic infraction. She was released on a notice to appear.

• 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, 4800 block of Thomas Road, Karly Broers, 25, Edgerton, for DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of opiates and possession of paraphernalia.

• 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Laine Michael Moore, 22, Olathe, for Franklin County probable cause warrant for violation of a protection order and intimidation of a witness.

• 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Tanis Gregg, 50, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for contempt.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Cody Farrar, 32, Pomona, on three Franklin County warrants for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 5:11 a.m. Sunday, 1800 block of Stafford Road, Stanley McNees, 62, Ottawa, was eastbound in his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a deer.

• 12:13 p.m. Sunday, 3400 block of I-35, Ronald Hunter, 21, Olathe, was southbound in a 2003 Hyundai Sonata when he rear-ended a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Timothy Pollock, 60, Bonner Springs.

• 6:44 a.m. Monday, 4700 block of K-33, Shelby Younkin, 23, Wellsville, was northbound in a 2017 GMC Terrain when she struck a deer.

• 3 p.m. Monday, 4400 block of Ohio Road, Sharon Ferrell, 73, Pomona, was southbound in a 2000 Chrysler Town and Country when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Both occupants of the vehicle were transported to AdventHealth Ottawa to be evaluated.

• 4:48 a.m. Wednesday, 2000 block of Old US-50, Mary Carol Hermreck, 57, Garnett, was northeast in a 2014 Toyota Rav4 when she struck a deer.

• 6:34 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of John Brown Road, Willard Lister, 72, Pomona, was eastbound in a 2014 Jeep Wrangler when he struck a deer.

Incidents

• 5:21 p.m. Sunday, 28 Binder Lane, Ottawa, a 48-year-old Ottawa male reported being battered by a 50-year-old Ottawa female. A report is being forwarded to the county attorney’s office for possible prosecution.

• 11:28 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joshua Duncan, 22, homeless, and Bradley Mitchell, 28, Overbrook, were involved in a physical altercation while housed in the Franklin County jail. Charges were forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s office.

Theft

• 7:58 a.m. Tuesday, 4300 Shawnee Terrace, a 48-year-old Wellsville male reported a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado as stolen. The vehicle was later recovered in Miami County.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• No time Monday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Eric Fox, 40, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 5:04 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Jonathan Gordon, 42, Greeley, on an active City of Ottawa warrant and theft from a business.

• 8:12 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Stacy Rutt, 37, Osage City, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of N. King St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old Ottawa juvenile was arrested on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:05 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Tony Cowdin, 50, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• No Time Thursday, 1100 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, a 14-year-old Ottawa female for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Incidents

• 12:40 a.m. Monday, 300 block of N. Locust St., Ottawa, Leeah Ishley, 19, De Soto, and Colby Wenton, 21, Vassar, were cited and released for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia after being contacted by officers.

• 1:45 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Lynette Russell, 56, Ottawa, was cited and released after taking items from a business.

• 7:38 a.m. Monday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 52-year-old Wellsville female reported an unknown subject passed a counterfeit bill.

• 3:45 p.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, an 86 year-old Basehor female reported an unknown subject used her funds without permission.

• 9:31 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 42-year-old female reported a past protection from abuse violation from a known individual. Case is under investigation.

Accidents

• 10:58 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of I-35, Ottawa, Sharon Stubblefield, 59, Chanute, was driving a 2003 Pontiac passenger car and struck a 2001 Dodge truck driven by Rex Pio, 75, Edgerton. Stubblefield was cited for inattentive driving.

• 8:31 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of E. Blackhawk St., Ottawa, Michelle Stegman, 52, Ottawa, was driving a 2011 Mazda passenger car when she struck a curb causing damage to the vehicle.

• 10:48 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Linda Miller, 68, Ottawa, driving a 1999 Dodge Caravan, backed into a parked 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee owned by Trinity Reuber, 27, Atwood. Miller was cited for limitations on backing.

• 3:54 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old Pomona female, driving a 2008 Ford Escape, a 71-year-old Ottawa female who was a pedestrian crossing the street. She was transported to AdventHealth Ottawa for minor injuries.

Thefts

• 7:46 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 30-year-old Ottawa female reported a past theft of property from a business. Case is under investigation.

• 1:01 p.m Thursday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Fontanna female reported the theft of property by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 3:57 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of N. Oak St., Ottawa, a 58-year-old Ottawa male reported the burglary of a storage unit, theft of property and criminal damage to property by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 400 block of Pendleton Ave., motorist assist; 100 block of W. Sixth St., medical call; 200 block of Walnut St., traffic complaint.

Tuesday: 300 block of W. Seventh St., public assist; 4800 block of Thomas Road, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 600 block of Oak St., motorist assist; 400 block of Main St., assist public works; 700 block of Poplar St., motorist assist; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., alarm; 600 block of Main St., Motorist assist.

Wednesday: 300 block of Maple Terrace, recovered property; 300 block of Pine St., traffic complaint.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 18 medical calls Monday through Thursday.

Monday: N. King St., Ottawa, cooking fire contained to container.

Tuesday: E. 14th St. Terrace, Ottawa, investigate controlled burning.

Wednesday: S. Oak St., Ottawa, brush fire.