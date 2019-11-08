The Ottawa Recreation Commission has been awarded the Better Sports for Kids Quality Program Provider designation by the National Alliance for Youth Sports.

Earning the Better Sports for Kids Quality Program designation shows the ORC has taken steps to ensure a safe, quality playing environment for children, proving it meets key requirements in written policies and procedures, volunteer screening, coach training, parent education and accountability.

“The ORC recognizes that we have to actively demonstrate that we are providing youth sports programs of the highest standard,” Brandon Stortz, ORC recreation manager, said. “Parents have many choices when it comes to youth sports, so the Better Sports for Kids Quality Program Provider designation is an important promotional tool to allow our organization to set ourselves apart, and gives parents confidence in our programs since they can take comfort knowing their child is in the best place possible to learn and compete in sports.”

The ORC’s designation is valid until Dec. 31, 2020. More information on the Better Sports for Kids Quality Program Provider designation can be found at www.nays.org/quality.