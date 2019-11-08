Franklin County voters went to the polls Tuesday to select representatives in both city and school board races as well as decide on a statewide constitutional question.

There were also special questions on the ballot for those in the cities of Wellsville and Princeton and voters in the Central Heights-USD 288 School District.

The results from Tuesday night’s election will remain unofficial until canvassed by members of the Franklin County Commission.

But even with special measures on the ballot, only about 12.7 percent of the county’s 18,319 registered voters turned out. In all, 2,320 ballots were cast in this year’s general election.

Still, voters in the Ottawa-USD 290 School District decided to change the makeup of the local school board by electing newcomer Malydia Payne to one of four seats up for election. Payne received the second-highest number of votes behind incumbent Harold Wingert. Other board members re-elected for another term were Susan Ward and Julie Dandreo. Incumbent Brian Kane came in last, receiving only 17 fewer votes than Dandreo. According to the results, there were also 34 write-in votes cast.

In the Ottawa City Commission race, three spots were up for election. Incumbent commissioner Sara Caylor was the top vote-getter with 697 votes, followed by current commissioners Thomas Weigand with 600 votes and Eric Crowley with 586.

Local voters supported the state’s constitutional amendment with 1,258 voting in favor and 889 opposing the measure. Special sales tax questions in the cities of Princeton and Wellsville were also passed by voters. In Princeton, voters approved the sales tax, 23-8. But in Wellsville, the margin was much larger with the measure passing 165-77. Voters in the Central Heights School District also voted in favor of changing the school board election process. According to results, it passed 201-88.

Unofficial Franklin County results from the Nov. 5 general election:

Ottawa Commissioner (Vote for 3)

Sara Caylor 697

Thomas Weigand 600

Eric Crowley 586

Write-in 49

Rantoul Mayor

Ronald Parks 25

Write-in 2

Rantoul City Council (Vote for 5)

Jay Davis 29

Mark Johnson 28

Susan Stottlemire 28

Lora Jean McDowell 27

Gracie Castleberry 27

Write-in 5

Wellsville Mayor

William Lytle 210

Write-in 17

Wellsville City Council (Vote for 2)

Cory Cunningham 183

Anthony Stanton 168

Write-in 2

Princeton Mayor

Write-in 18

Princeton City Council (Vote for 5)

Ronda Reed 25

Carol Lingo 24

Kathrine Tooley 24

Michael “Kent” Schulte 23

Write-in 8

Pomona Mayor

Marie Seneca 55

Write-in 11

Pomona City Council (Vote for 2)

Kim Giffin 59

Rick Smith 37

Write-in 4

Lane Mayor

No candidate filed

Write-in 48

Lane City Council (Vote for 3)

No candidate filed

Write-in 119

Richmond City Council (Vote for 3)

Karen Peters 29

Kelly Reeder 27

Robert Cardell 26

Write-in 6

Williamsburg Mayor

No candidate filed

Write-in 31

Williamsburg City Council (Vote for 2)

Dennis Norton 29

Write-in 32

Lebo-Waverly USD 243 - Position 1

Matthew Hopkins II 0

Jeff Holmes 0

Write-in 0

Lebo-Waverly USD 243 - Position 2

Todd Wallace 0

Write-in 0

Lebo-Waverly USD 243 - Position 4

Clinton Gross 0

Denise McNabb 0

Write-in 0

Lebo-Waverly USD 243 - Position 7

Perry Ott 0

Write-in 0

West Franklin USD 287 - Position 1

Brad Hubin 318

Write-in 14

West Franklin USD 287 - Position 2

Blaine Flory 344

Write-in 11

West Franklin USD 287 - Position 3

Julie Spielman 270

Mark Wolff 93

Write-in 3

West Franklin USD 287 - Position 7

Rusty Ecord 329

Write-in 13

Central Heights USD 288 - Position 1

Lorri Cotter 274

Write-in 0

Central Heights USD 288 - Position 2

Keith Brock 279

Write-in 4

Central Heights USD 288 - Position 3

No candidate filed

Write-in 48

Central Heights USD 288 - Position 7

Kevin Tooley 273

Write-in 1

Wellsville USD 289 Position 1

Dawn Whalen 341

Write-in 8

Wellsville USD 289 Position 2

Gavin Fouts 333

Write-in 13

Wellsville USD 289 Position 3

Jeremi Thompson 340

Write-in 6

Wellsville USD 289 Position 7

Beth Watson 319

Write-in 11

Ottawa - USD 290 (Vote for 4)

Harold Wingert 755

Malydia Payne 670

Susan Ward 653

Julie Dandreo 629

Brian Kane 612

Write-in 34

Garnett USD 365 Position 1

Gaylene Comfort 3

Write-in 0

Garnett USD 365 Position 2

Gary Teel 3

Write-in 0

Garnett USD 365 Position 3

No candidate filed

Write-in 0

Garnett USD 365 Position 7

Nicci Denny 2

Scott Rogers 1

Write-in 0

Paola USD 368

Cathy McFarlane 0

Write-in 0

Paola USD 368 Position 3

Carla Blackmore 0

Tim Kelley 0

Paola USD 368 Position 5

Randy Rausch 0

Write-in 0

Paola USD 368 Position 7

Amanda Martell 0

Write-in 0

Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Position 1

Jason Supple 0

Write-in 0

Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Position 2

Justin Ramsdell 0

Write-in 0

Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Position 3

Liz Maisberger-Clark 0

Write-in 0

Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Position 7

Madison (Swisher) Sowers 0

Write-in 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456 Position 1

Gregory McCurdy 0

Write-in 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456 Position 2

Beth Weimer 0

Write-in 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456 Position 3

Michael Ragan 0

Write-in 0

Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456 Position 7

Joe Arb 0

Write-in 0

Baldwin City USD 348 Position 1

Kelley Bethell-Smith 0

Write-in 0

Baldwin City USD 348 Position 4 (Unexpired)

Phillip Harvey 0

Write-in 0

Baldwin City USD 348 Position 2

Tony Brown - 0

Write-in 0

Baldwin City USD 348 Position 3

Ande Parks 0

Write-in 0

Baldwin City USD 348 Position 7

Carrie Stevens 0

Write-in 0

Frontier II Extension District (Vote for 2)

Dawn Rumford 1,568

Linda Thurston 1,514

Write-in 22

Constitutional Amendment

Yes 1,258

No 889

City of Princeton Question

Yes 23

No 8

Wellsville Question

Yes 165

No 77

Central Heights USD 288 Question

Yes 201

No 88