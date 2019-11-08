TOPEKA - The Kansas Prisoner Review Board will combine public comment sessions for offenders eligible for parole in January and February during its November public comment sessions.

No public comment sessions will be held in December. Members of the public wanting to comment on any of the 23 offenders eligible for parole in February will need to attend one of three public comment sessions held in November. However, the PRB will continue to accept statements for support or opposition of parole via e-mail and mail through the month of December only for those 23 offenders.

To view the list of offenders, visit the Kansas Department of Corrections’ website at: www.doc.ks.gov/prb/public-comment-sessions/offender-list. The 29 offenders named under the November listing are scheduled for parole hearings during the month of December and are eligible for parole in January. The 23 offenders named under the December listing are scheduled for parole hearings during the month of January and are eligible for parole in February.

The three public comment sessions to be held in November are:

· November 4: Kansas City, City Hall, One McDowell Plaza, 701 N. 7th St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

· November 15: Topeka Municipal Court House, second floor, 241 SE. 8th St., from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

· November 20: Derby Police and Courts, first floor, 229 N. Baltimore, Derby, from 10 a.m. to noon.