Wellsville Middle School
Monday
Girls Basketball
Eighth Grade B team
Anderson County 30, Wellsville 21.
Seventh Grade A
Wellsville 31, AC 21 (Josie Vance, Faith Farrar and Katelyn West led the way).
Eighth Grade A
AC 25, Wellsville 21
Thursday
Eighth Grade B
Prairie View 12, Wellsville 11
Seventh Grade A
PV 50, Wellsville 16
Eighth Grade A
PV 30, Wellsville 17
West Franklin Middle School
Boys Basketball
Varsity
WFMS 39, Mission Valley 17
Hunter Criqui 16, Travell Froggatte 7, Gunnar McMahan 6, Bryce Hatfield 4, Gavin Gonzales 4, Seth Shay 2.
JV
MV 29, WFMS 5
Michael Mains 2, Damein Fischer 2, Lucas Hassler 1.
C Team
MV 36, WFMS 5
Brigham Corwine 2, Linden Corwine 2, Jesse Altic 1.