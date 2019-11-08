Friday

Nov 8, 2019 at 2:19 PM


Wellsville Middle School

Monday

Girls Basketball

Eighth Grade B team

Anderson County 30, Wellsville 21.

Seventh Grade A

Wellsville 31, AC 21 (Josie Vance, Faith Farrar and Katelyn West led the way).

Eighth Grade A

AC 25, Wellsville 21

Thursday

Eighth Grade B

Prairie View 12, Wellsville 11

Seventh Grade A

PV 50, Wellsville 16

Eighth Grade A

PV 30, Wellsville 17

West Franklin Middle School

Boys Basketball

Varsity

WFMS 39, Mission Valley 17

Hunter Criqui 16, Travell Froggatte 7, Gunnar McMahan 6, Bryce Hatfield 4, Gavin Gonzales 4, Seth Shay 2.

JV

MV 29, WFMS 5

Michael Mains 2, Damein Fischer 2, Lucas Hassler 1.

C Team

MV 36, WFMS 5

Brigham Corwine 2, Linden Corwine 2, Jesse Altic 1.