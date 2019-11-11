The Ottawa University football team needs some positive results. The Braves have been in nearly every game this season, but come up short seven times.

Six of those seven losses were by seven or less points. The Braves this past Saturday walked off AdventHealth Field for the final time this season staring at a 19-13 loss to Friends. Ottawa failed to put the game away, despite a 13-3 halftime advantage.

Ottawa (2-7, 2-7) ends the season Saturday in Lindsborg against Bethany. Ottawa coach Kent Kessinger said it is important to put all the negative behind and concentrate on the season finale.

“We have to get these guys to put one more together,” Kessinger said. “We have five more practices. We have one more opportunity to go out with a good run at it. Send the seniors out (on a positive note). We like to put them out the right away. So when they walk off the field for the last time, they can hold their head high, (knowing) not only do they play well, but they ended with ‘W.’"

Miscues led to Friends’ comeback. Two Ottawa turnovers led directly to 10 points in the second half. The winning play was a fumble on a handoff and Friends returned it 52 yards for a touchdown with four minutes left in the game.

“The difference in the game is a fumbled offensive play,” Kessinger said.

The other fumble on a muffed punt gave Friends the ball at the Braves’ 11. The defense held and forced a field goal. The other touchdown drive for Friends in the second half was aided by a couple of ill-timed penalties. Ottawa was flagged for pass interference on fourth down and had a personal foul penalty late in the drive that gave the Falcons a first down.

“The penalties we had extended drives,” Kessinger said. “ The (personal foul) penalty we had gives them life at the end (of the drive). It is first-and-goal at the 5 because we can’t keep our composure. I look at how some of our upperclassmen (played) for the last time on this field, it was not very positive with some of the penalties and miscues.”

Kessinger points toward the first half when he felt the offense could have put up 35 points.

“We had several opportunities in the first half to put the game away,” he said. “There were shots we had that were touchdown matchup plays. In the second half, there was a lot of (quarterback) pressure. We played timid. We were at the point where everybody knew we had to throw the ball. That is where our offensive linemen have to be different than the team that does not throw the football. We were not gaining much on the run. They were pretty physical on the inside. I thought the front four would be difficult to run against. When we could get into their secondary and guys ran the right routes and caught the ball, we were fine.”

Ottawa finished with just 98 yards of offense in the second half.

“There were opportunities to try and make plays,” Kessinger said. “We just did not capitalize on those. We would do a great job and handed them a gift. Too many gifts. This is a game we should have won.”

The Ottawa defense gave up just 234 yards to Friends. Kessinger said the defense played well throughout the game, despite not getting off the field in the second half.