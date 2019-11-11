U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins marked Veterans Day by touting Monday introduction of bills mandating the Department of Veterans Affairs employ at least one suicide prevention specialist at each of the agency's hospitals and ordering the agency's comptroller general to report on health care of high-risk veterans.

Watkins, the 2nd District Republican representing two dozen counties in Kansas, said proposals introduced in Congress would reinforce the Veterans Affairs Department's work to repel the avalanche of suicide among veterans. The VA strives to staff medical centers with suicide coordinators, but Watkins believes it appropriate to add definition to that effort in law.

"The ugly truth many of our heroes face upon returning to civilian life is that the battle is not over," said Watkins, who served in the U.S. Army and has spoken about struggling with PTSD. "Depression, anxiety, PTSD. Our veterans are facing a mental health crisis leading to a suicide epidemic."

The Department of Veterans Affairs estimated an average of 20 veterans a day die from suicide.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat serving the 3rd District in the Kansas City area, hosted a breakfast for veterans in Overland Park. One objective was to present a Purple Heart to a veteran.

"My mom served in the Army for 20 years, and I learned so much about service, sacrifice and dedication to country through her," Davids said. “This Veterans Day, I want to honor those in our community who have served our country like my mom, and share the ways in which my office can help our local veterans."



The National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics reported Kansas had approximately 194,000 veterans, a total representing 9.2% of the state's population. The center said 87,000 Kansas veterans were enrolled in the VA health system. Approximately 40% of veterans in the state were 65 years of age or older.

Former Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo, a U.S. Army veteran who serves now as U.S. secretary of state, spoke at the Citadel in South Carolina. He said military service prepared people for a lifetime of service as citizens of the United States.

"Of course," Pompeo said, "what better day to be reminded of that than today? It’s an honor to spend Veterans Day at one of America’s great military colleges, a campus that believes deeply in fighting for American ideals, not protesting them. Imagine that."