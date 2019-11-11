Friday is the last day to view the Kansas Artist Craftsmen Association's Materials Mastery Exhibition at the Carnegie Cultural Center in downtown Ottawa.

On display since Oct. 23, the exhibition formally winds down on Friday with an artists' reception at the center, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Carnegie Cultural Center is located at 501 S. Main St.

The reception coincides with the organization's 54th-annual conference, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday on the Ottawa University campus.

The conference features various workshops taught by several well-known artists, including ceramics with Mark and Bambi Freeman, lampworking with Jennifer Nolan, experimental drawing with Jessica Belangee, woodbending and the Lichtenberg process with Steven Boese and basic weaving techniques with Karen McAdoo.

Founded in 1966, the KACA has been a showcase for the latest in regional contemporary work in various mediums, from clay, fiber, metal and wood to jewelry, glass and mixed media. Members include Kansas college and university faculty members and those throughout the nation as well as public school art teachers, studio artists, students enrolled in art programs and those simply passionate about the craft.

The KACA Materials Mastery Exhibition is presented by The Ottawa Community Arts Council, a nonprofit organization aimed at advocating for and supporting the arts for the community's enrichment.