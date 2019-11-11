AUGUSTA — The Ottawa University men’s cross country team registered its best finish Saturday in the past 15 years at the KCAC Championships in Augusta. The Ottawa men took third and qualified three runners for the NAIA Championships.

Josh Weghorst, Lamar Weeden, and Alan Rangel earned all-KCAC honors and will compete in the NAIA Cross Country National Championship meet, Nov. 22, in Vancouver, Wash.

Weghorst led the Braves by taking 10th at 26:32. Weeden was 11th at 26:39. Rangel placed 12th at 26:51. It is the second straight season Rangel has been an all-KCAC performer.

Joseph Corbin finished 39th at 28:48. Corbin was selected as a 2019 KCAC Scholar Athlete. William Harris placed 43rd at 28:58. Others were Cody Clark, 53rd, 29:22; Michael Garrison, 71st, 30:57; Hauns Tholin, 76th, 31:19; Caleb Meyer, 83, 31:42.

The OU women’s team finished 10th. For the second straight season, Breanna Clayton earned KCAC honors. The senior finished 10th with a time of 19:45 and will make her first trip to nationals.

Dakota Bunch finished 64th at 23:39. Alexis Reim took 71st at 24:14. Others were Jordan Fritz, 72nd, 24:19; Olivia Lemus, 74th, 24:31.; Destiny Salas, 83rd, 26:06; Hannah Sauceda, 98th, 30:17.

Bunch, Clayton and Fritz were selected KCAC Scholar Athletes.