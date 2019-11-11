The Ottawa University women’s volleyball team garnered the third seed in the KCAC Tournament and waits to see its quarterfinal opponent.

The Lady Braves will play the winner of a first-round match between Avila and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hutchinson. The semifinals and championship match are slated for Saturday.

Ottawa secured the third seed with a sweep of Tabor this past Saturday in the regular-season finale. Ottawa won 25-16, 26-24, 25-9 in Wilson Field House for its 20th win of the season. Ottawa has won 20 or more matches for eight straight seasons. Ottawa honored its seniors before the match.

Ottawa used runs to win the first and third sets. Tabor rallied to tie Ottawa, 24-24, in the second set, but the Lady Braves scored the next two points to take a 2-0 lead. Ottawa rolled in the third set.

Ottawa compiled 39 kills, a .344 attacking percentage, 39 assists, four service aces, 47 digs, and 14 team blocks.

Ryleigh Burdick and Ayona Tharps finished with 13 kills apiece. Tharps had a .542 attacking percentage and Burdick finished with a .480 attacking percentage. Allison Bauer had 18 assists and Zari Montgomery finished with 14 assists. Autumn Freeman led Ottawa with 11 digs. Breanna Vail finished with six blocks.