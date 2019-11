WICHITA — The Ottawa University women’s soccer team’s season ended with a 6-0 loss to Friends University on Saturday in the KCAC Tournament quarterfinals in Wichita.

Ottawa was outshot 24-10 and 16-8 in shots on goal. OU keeper Jordan Burrow had six saves.

The Lady Braves finished the season at 5-14 and placed seventh in the KCAC.