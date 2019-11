FOREST CITY, Iowa — Ottawa University women’s wrestlers Victoria Norris and Randie Scoon opened the season with runner-up finishes.

Norris was second in the 130-pound division Saturday in the Waldorf University Open. She posted a 3-1 mark. Scoon took second in the 155-pound class after posting a 3-1 mark. Lyric Gonsalves finished third in the 143-pound division. She went 3-1 with her loss coming in the semifinals.

Ottawa wrestles 9 a.m. Sunday in the Missouri Valley Open at Marshall, Mo.